1. Glamping in the Brazilian Amazon

“I spent four nights glamping in the Amazon rainforest in Brazil. While I was there, I turned off my phone, laptop, and all of my electronics to fully disconnect from modern noise and fully immerse myself in nature. Waking up in one of the most remote locations in the world to the greenest greens and the sounds of wildlife all around was unforgettable. Glamping versus staying in a hotel really allowed me to make a deep-rooted connection with the rainforest. Eating, sleeping, and breathing in the Amazon made this the most incredible trip of my life.” — Talal Benjelloun, co-founder of Glamping Hub