10. Cycling and Hiking the Sognefjord in Norway

“The Sognefjord might be one of the most beautiful and pristine places I’ve ever seen in person. The mountains rise directly up out of aquamarine water that’s clear around most of the shoreline. I walked on trails that were well-marked but not well-worn, enjoyed the freshest-tasting fish, and met the friendliest, most hospitable people. The roads were quiet, well-made, and the ferries took me everywhere I needed to go! I felt like I stepped out of the chaos of the modern world and entered a land that time forgot, where the basics—clean air, clean water, helpful locals, and space—are all you need.” —Loren Siekman, owner and founder of Pure Adventures