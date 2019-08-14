11. Making a First Ascent in Remote Mongolia

“I was on a solo first ascents expedition in the winter to climb mountains in the far western part of Mongolia. After a long, bitterly cold day summiting two peaks, I returned to camp with icicles covering my face and in early stages of hypothermia. I interrupted my crew, two Mongolian cooks, who were bopping to traditional Mongolian dance music while they prepared a feast and a roaring fire. Less than an hour before, I was struggling to stay alive, then I was feasting on roasted horse meat and dancing with two grown men in a remote region of Mongolia.” — Sean Burch, adventure athlete