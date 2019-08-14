12. Hiking the Himalayas

“Nepal will always have a special place in my heart. I first moved to Nepal as a backpack-toting 18-year-old, and I’ve been going back again and again over the past 15 years. There’s something about the Himalayas that draws you in and doesn’t quite let you go. The mountains are amazing, but the warmth of the people and the depth of their hospitality is what brings you back. Many of the more pivotal moments of my life occurred walking those trails or having endless cups of yak butter tea on new friends’ porches. Nothing ever moves quickly or easily in Nepal, but that’s a bit of the magic.” — Chris Baker, founder of OneSeed Expeditions