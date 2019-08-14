13. Chasing Waterfalls in East Java

“When most people think about Indonesia, they probably think about Bali. But Indonesia is so much more than one island. I spent a week in East Java, where you can find some of the most magnificent waterfalls in the world: Tumpak Sewu, Coban Sriti, Madakaripura, Kapas Biru, Goa Tetes, and Kabut Pelangi. To get to each of these waterfalls requires a 30-plus-minute trek down canyons and into the valleys on makeshift ladders and through rivers. Spending a few days doing these treks were some of the best days of my trip.” — Charles Breitbart, founder of TripTins