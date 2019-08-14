14. Surfing With Sharks in New Zealand

“My favorite adventure was a surf trip to the southernmost tip of New Zealand, where I was filming in 50-degree, shark-infested water. The surf spot was called ‘dinner plates’ because the local sheepherders toss dead sheep over the cliff into the ocean and watch the great whites eat the sheep off the reef. We scored big waves, got chased out of the water by sea lions, and hung out on the beach with penguins, all while not running into a single other surfer. There aren’t too many places in the world you can still do that!” — Forrest Dein, videographer, cinematographer, and co-founder of JuneShine