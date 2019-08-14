15. Zenning Out in Bhutan

“I first went to Bhutan about 20 years ago—before it was on any travel lists or social media feeds, and before any five-star hotel chains appeared—and it blew me away. The culture is so unique and beautiful, from the intricate, colorful paintings to the serene, ancient Buddhist temples and the monasteries to the scenic hiking trails that offer an escape in the Himalayan foothills. The Bhutanese have taken steps to ensure the preservation of their heritage while ushering the country into the modern world, and it’s fascinating to witness that.” — Matt Holmes, owner of Boundless Journeys