16. Cutting Out the Noise in Bolivia

“The most surprising experience for me was an overland journey from the Uyuni Salt Flats in Bolivia across the desert to San Pedro de Atacama in Chile. It was the quietest place I’ve ever experienced, and the place where I’ve seen the most stars and celestial bodies. No noise pollution, no light pollution, and no cell signal, plus dramatic landscapes and colorful lagoons filled with pink penguins. It cleared my head and inspired me like no other trip I’ve been on.” — Tim Leffel, author of The World’s Cheapest Destinations