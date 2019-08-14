17. Scouting Routes in Greenland

“I’ve been a guide for over 10 years and my favorite place to travel and lead trips to is Greenland. People have been inhabiting the harsh landscape for over 4,500 years, and considering the environment, just surviving in Greenland for that long is an accomplishment. The country is the size of Mexico, with a population of just 57,000 people, so finding solitude and remote wilderness is pretty easy. When I was scouting the route I use there, I didn’t see a single person for four days. At the end of my fourth day trekking across the tundra, I stumbled upon an Inuit family out hunting reindeer. We shared a hut together at the head of the Maliaq fjord and they made me feel like part of the family, sharing food with me, and teaching me Greenlandic.” —Kevin J. Rosenberg, founder of International Adventure Guides