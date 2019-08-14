18. Eating Fresh Catch in Japan

“I traveled on my own to the Ogasawara Islands, as remote as you can get in Japan—somewhere between Honshu and Guam. You have to take a 24-hour ferry ride from Tokyo because the island is about 1,000 kilometers south of the main Japanese islands and there’s no airport. On the main island of Chichijima, I hitchhiked when I needed to get from one side of the island to the other. I spent around two weeks hiking through the island’s jungles, snorkeling, and ocean kayaking. On my ocean kayaking excursion, our guide had us catch our own lunch and made fresh sashimi and miso soup from the fish we caught.” — Karin Tompkins, travel consultant for InsideAsia Tours