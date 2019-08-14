19. Fly-fishing for Salmon in Russia

“My all-time favorite adventure was to the Ryabaga Camp on the Ponoi River (on the Kola Peninsula in Russia), which is arguably the best salmon river in the world. There’s nowhere better for fly-fishing enthusiasts. Thanks to catch-and-release practices, this is one of the healthiest Atlantic salmon resources. The real magic is casting a fly under June’s midnight sun or watching September’s Northern Lights dance across the sky. I felt like I could truly unwind, relax, and disconnect from the day-to-day rat race and returned home feeling exhilarated.” — Mollie Fitzgerald, co-owner of Frontiers International Travel