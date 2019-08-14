2. Hitchhiking Chilean Patagonia

“The trails in Chilean Patagonia present endless adventures. My favorite part is the Carretera Austral, a mostly gravel road that was only constructed in the 1980s. It’s a right of passage for young Chileans to hitchhike the route, so I spent two weeks hitchhiking south, stopping at each town along the way for side hikes. Nearly every town has a hike to a glacier lagoon, including my favorite glacial waterfall, Queulat, outside of Puyuhuapi. There’s also a glacier trek in the next town on the route, Exploradores, which receives a fraction of the visitors of the more famous Grey and Perito Moreno glaciers farther south. It has more ice caves and pass-throughs than I’ve seen on any other glacier.” — Kristen Addis, founder of Be My Travel Muse