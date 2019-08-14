20. Camping Around Oman

“Oman was an impulse detour from the UAE after the Christmas holidays. Our only plan was to rent an SUV, drop by a grocery store for supplies, and loop around the country, spending New Year’s Eve in the southwest city of Salalah. We ended up camping in the middle of the sand dunes, foraging for firewood, and cooking over an open fire. We set up on a beach and went diving the next day. We visited hidden oases in the desert, went hiking around ancient ruins outside the capital of Muscat, and were invited into a local’s home, where he cooked us a variety of dishes made from camel meat. The lack of tourists combined with the sense of freedom made the trip one of the most memorable of my life.” — Scott Brills, owner of Pamoja Safaris