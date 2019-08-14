Travel

27 Explorers on the Best Places They’ve Ever Traveled

A waterfall in Zongo in the Democratic Republic of Congo
27
A waterfall in Zongo in the Democratic Republic of CongoErnesto Martin / Shutterstock 6 / 27

21. Stargazing in the Republic of Congo

“Odzala National Park in the Republic of Congo is one of the few places where you can safely explore the Congo River basin, since most of the Congo region is a no-go for travelers. It has a fascinating variety of tropical terrain: old growth, closed-canopy rainforest; open, tropical savannahs; and lush wetlands—almost all of African terrain in one park. And there are 100 species of mammals, from gorillas and elephants to leopards and bongo, an animal that’s exotic  eveen for Africa. It’s so remote, hundreds of miles from any electricity, that the night sky pops. And because it’s so remote, very few people visit. On any given day, you might be the only visitor in the park.” — Wil Smith, co-founder & managing partner of Deeper Africa

Back to top
More from Travel