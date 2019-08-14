21. Stargazing in the Republic of Congo

“Odzala National Park in the Republic of Congo is one of the few places where you can safely explore the Congo River basin, since most of the Congo region is a no-go for travelers. It has a fascinating variety of tropical terrain: old growth, closed-canopy rainforest; open, tropical savannahs; and lush wetlands—almost all of African terrain in one park. And there are 100 species of mammals, from gorillas and elephants to leopards and bongo, an animal that’s exotic eveen for Africa. It’s so remote, hundreds of miles from any electricity, that the night sky pops. And because it’s so remote, very few people visit. On any given day, you might be the only visitor in the park.” — Wil Smith, co-founder & managing partner of Deeper Africa