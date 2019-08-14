22. Backcountry Trekking Through Yellowstone

“Although I’ve probably been there some 200 times, Yellowstone National Park never gets old. I go to the park at least four or five times a year and it’s always special. The geology, geography, history, flora, and wildlife encounters on the vast backcountry trail network are just the start. Hike 30 minutes from the parking lot and you’ll find yourself alone within the 2.2 million acres of the park.” — Dan Austin, founder of Austin Adventures