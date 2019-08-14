23. Paddling the Mountain River in Canada’s Northwest Territories

“I’d spent five-plus years trying to get my friends (all former trip leaders with lots of experience) to save up and take two weeks off for this trip—so there was a lot of build-up! You have an incredibly fun and dangerous 400-kilometer raging river that’s extremely remote (you take a float plane in and out), 24 hours of sunlight every day with what feels like golden hour the entire time, and wildlife galore with bears, elk, dall sheep, caribou, and wolverines. We spent majority of the time in the mountain ranges with six huge canyons to paddle through.” — Jared Nusinoff, chief adventurer for Out Here Travel