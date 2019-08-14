24. Taking a River Safari In India

“One of the most thrilling places I’ve traveled to is the Chambal River—about an hour from Agra, my hometown. Legend has it that a goddess cursed anyone who drank water from the river after she was grossly insulted by her husband’s family. This curse has been a blessing, as the river has been untouched for centuries and is home to scores of crocodiles, gharials (a long-snouted croc endemic to India), and the critically endangered Ganges river dolphin. The banks of the river are frequented by hyenas, jackals, pangolins, leopards, and sloth bears. You can view all these animals from a river safari: Imagine cruising on a motor boat knowing there are 12- to 16-foot-long crocs swimming a few feet below you! That’s like a scene from Lake Placid.” — Kunal Jain, founder of ToTravelWith