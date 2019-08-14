25. Cruising the Mekong River between Vietnam and Cambodia

“Instead of taking a 55-minute flight from Ho Chi Minh City to Phnom Penh, I spent five days cruising along the mighty Mekong. I watched life unfold before me: heavily laden cargo ships, ferries filled with motorbikes, fishermen dodging traffic. Several times a day, I was able to step onto solid ground to explore beyond the Mekong’s banks—past small home factories producing textiles deep in the jungle, flooded fields of flowers shimmering in the blazing sun, night markets hawking everything from fresh vegetables to local crafts, remote villages accessible only by donkey cart or precarious sampan boat. Drifting through and participating in the life of the river was an adventure I’ll never forget.” — Grant Ekelund, senior travel consultant for InsideAsia Tours