26. Exploring the Aleutian Islands

“It’s funny because when I get asked about the ‘best’ place I’ve traveled, I always say it’s the last place I was… because that’s the one I remember the best and can still feel some of the emotion from the trip. But the truth is the best place I’ve ever traveled are these remote islands off the coast of Alaska called the Aleutians. They’re rugged, volcanic, and take a lot of preparation to explore. I think what makes them so significant to me—beyond the fact there are perfect, untouched waves—is there’s still a feeling of wildness. It’s ripe for those who want a challenge because the weather is truly unruly and doesn’t give you any breaks. It’s the place I look forward to going back and exploring the most.” — Chris Burkard, photographer