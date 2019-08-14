27. Safari-ing and Then Some in South Africa

“South Africa has it all. One thing that makes the safari experience around Kruger National Park so special for me is the game is so habituated to humans that many of these animals come walking right up to the car (they’re just curious; you’re not in danger). South Africa’s safari lodges also offer the highest standards of luxury on the African continent. And Cape Town is easily one of the world’s most spectacular and iconic cities by the sea, whether you’re swimming with wild penguins, hiking Table Mountain, or sipping martinis on a clifftop bar. I love to spend a night or two in the Cape Winelands, which are only a short drive from Cape Town. Its one of the most stunning wine regions on the planet. And Johannesburg is my favorite weekend spot. Over the past decade, the city has developed an awesome arts and crafts weekend market scene, particularly in Maboneng, what I believe to be Africa’s Brooklyn.” —Mark Lakin, founder of Epic Road