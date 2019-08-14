3. Exploring Israel’s Negev Desert

“I crossed the Negev desert, part of a 1,000-kilometer trek on the Israel National Trail. This region is really unique and, although there are some sections of sand, most of the landscape is mountainous and rugged. The area surrounding Arad is perhaps one of the most interesting parts to explore. To the east sits the Dead Sea, the lowest point on earth, and its beautiful salt caves. There’s a secret tunnel that involves an 80-meter abseil if you aren’t afraid of heights. You’ll also find fascinating historical and religious sights, like the ruins of Masada, as well as natural oases, which are always a baffling sight in such a harsh environment.” — Bex Band, founder of Love Her Wild