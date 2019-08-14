4. Bear Spotting in Alaska

“Katmai National Park in Alaska is my favorite adventure spot. You fly in a bush plane from Homer—over Kachemak Bay, active volcanoes, glaciers, mountains, rivers, and lakes—and land on a sandy beach in Hallo Bay. We could see grizzly bears before we even touched down. These meadows are home to some of the biggest and most beautiful brown bears you’ve ever seen. And they couldn’t care less about your presence. One mother bear had three cubs, and they couldn’t have been more than 10 yards from us. It was such a majestic and raw experience.” — Jared Sternberg, founder of Gondwana Ecotours