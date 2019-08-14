5. Sailing to Komodo National Park

“I rented a private boat and crew with a few other people from the west side of the East Nusa Tenggara island of Indonesia, and set sail for Komodo for one night. We sailed by miles and miles of vibrant green islands, sitting peacefully atop an ocean of crystal clear water. It was heavenly. Over the course of four stops, we snorkeled in coral-rich waters, traipsed the length of a pink sandy beach, and hiked to the top of one of the smaller islands we passed. We spent a night on the boat, and made it to Komodo National Park, where, at one point, we were several feet away from a family of Komodo dragons.” — Dale Johnson, co-founder of Nomad Paradise