6. Getting Lost in Namibia

“Namibia stands out to me for its sweeping sense of isolation. When you venture into the remote areas (which is much of the country; it ranks 235th in the world in population density), you often feel like you’re the only person on earth. The enormity of empty space is unlike anything else I’ve ever seen. You can drive through the craggy desert of the Richtersveld (the oldest in the world) for hours without seeing any signs of civilization, just the barren landscape—like the towering sand dunes at Sossusvlei, the graveyard of wrecked ships on the Skeleton Coast, and the vast plains. It’s possible to feel truly lost there.” — Nicholas Bratton, an adventure travel writer, mountaineering instructor, and alpine guide