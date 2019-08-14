7. Hiking the Kalalau Trail on the Na Pali Coast of Kauai

“The Kalalau Trail on the Na Pali Coast of Kauai, HI, was closed for more than a year because of flooding on the North Shore, but it just recently opened back up. I think it’s one of the most life-altering hikes in the U.S.—not only does it inspire you with its beauty (unforgettable sunsets, waterfalls, and even rainbows), but it pushes you physically and mentally. If you’re looking to test yourself with a good dose of adventure, this is the way to do it. Most people stop after the first two miles. Around mile eight, there’s a section called ‘Crawler’s Ledge’. You can guess how most cross the narrow ledge with the crashing waves of the Pacific below.” — Heidi Siefkas, adventurer and author of Cubicles to Cuba