8. Watching the Wildlife in Antarctica

“Hands down, Antarctica is the number one place I’ve traveled. I’ve been twice for a total of six weeks—and not just to the peninsula. South Georgia Island and the scattered rocks in the Southern Ocean are bursting with life. It’s hard to do justice to the awesomeness of sailing past towering icebergs, and then there’s the wildlife. We chanced upon a pod of humpback whales where a few individuals just hung out at the bow of our ship for hours, and there are 200,000-strong colonies of king penguins on South Georgia along with massive southern elephant seals that weigh in at four tons.” — Brian Morgan, CEO and founder of Adventure Life