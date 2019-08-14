9. Climbing in Huaraz, Peru

“Huaraz is a mountaineering and trekking mecca. There are more than 50 summits over 5,000 meters and 25 over 6,000 meters in the Cordillera Blanca (White Range) alone. It’s also home to Peru‘s tallest mountain, Huascaran (which is over 22,000 feet high), but it thankfully doesn’t quite show up on the ‘Seven Summits’ radar due to Aconcagua in neighbouring Argentina. It doesn’t have the glitz and glamour of Chamonix, nor is it overrun with bucket-listers en route to Everest Base Camp. It’s just simple mountain living, with a town that’s part indigenous Quechuan and part Conquistador. Due to very stable weather in the winter months of June through August, it’s a very reliable venue for anyone’s first venture into high altitude.” — Gavin Lang, mountain guide and photographer