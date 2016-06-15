4 Heart-Pumping (But Safe) Rock Climbing Adventures to Take This Summer

Canadian Cliffhanger

Kicking Horse Mountain Resort; B.C.

With arm-pumping overhangs and a 300-foot-high suspension bridge, this may be the toughest via ferrata in North America. After a gondola delivers you to the start, there’s a vertical of more than 1,000 feet to overcome. First, you ease in with a narrow rock edge, which gives way to that wobbly, 295-foot-long, aptly named “Guts Bridge.” If that scares you, you should probably turn around. After Guts Bridge, it’s up the ascension, which involves a 1,525-foot vertical grind, with frightening exposure as you teeter along a narrow cable above 900 feet of open air. Once you top out, toast your accomplishment with a frosty Kokanee Lager at the Eagle’s Eye Restaurant, Canada’s highest at 7,700 feet.

kickinghorseresort.com

