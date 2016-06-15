4 Heart-Pumping (But Safe) Rock Climbing Adventures to Take This Summer

Easy Rider

Waterfall Canyon; Ogden, UT

Legendary Alpinist Jeff Lowe designed these three killer routes on a 1,484-acre private ranch not far from Salt Lake City. The experience begins with some time on a 30-foot training wall, familiarizing yourself with the special via ferrata safety setup (helmet, harness, locking carabiners, and shock-absorbing tethers, in case of a slip). Then, a guide matches you with the appropriate route to match your comfort and skill levels. The most basic option still offers quite an adrenaline rush, with plenty of exposure and several spots that require stringing together multiple climbing moves. No matter which route you end up on, expect epic views of a 350-foot waterfall and the Great Salt Lake.

utahadventurecenter.com

Is Canoeing a Good Full-Body Workout—Or Is It Wimpy? >>>