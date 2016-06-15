4 Heart-Pumping (But Safe) Rock Climbing Adventures to Take This Summer

Rocky Mountain High

Telluride Via Ferrata; Telluride, CO

Thanks to the late Chuck Kroger, an iconic Telluride climber and ironworker, the thrilling open-air traverse along the southwest face of 12,785-foot Ajax Peak is accessible to anyone who can handle heights. The out-and-back adventure starts out on a challenging hiking path (be on the lookout for the plaque honoring Kroger), which quickly turns into a narrow ledge before vanishing completely. The toughest stretch, known as the Main Event, is a 300-foot horizontal expanse over some 200 feet of open air.

telluridemountainclub.org

A Free Climber Scaled the 1,000-Foot Shard Skyscraper in London This Morning