4 Heart-Pumping (But Safe) Rock Climbing Adventures to Take This Summer

The Original Iron Way

Via Ferrata Fausto Susatti; Lake Garda, Italy

Dozens of original via ferrata routes remain throughout the Dolomite mountain range in the Lake Garda region of northern Italy, most dotted with war-era bunkers, tunnels, and the original iron cables and anchors. One classic choice is the Fausto Susatti route, also known as Cima Capi for the peak it tops out on. It’s an all-day adventure and a fun mixture of via ferrata climbing and steep hiking. The VF climbing isn’t especially technical, but the entire outing is a big physical challenge that includes a 3,000-foot summit you can brag about later over pizza and cold Moretti. You’ll get views clear across the surrounding Dolomites and aquamarine lake, but it’s the history that leaves a real impression.

friendsofarco.it

