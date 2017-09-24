5 amazing sea caves you have to see to believe





It doesn’t take one wandering around the world for very long until they start hearing about sea caves.

Beautiful and mysterious, the only thing more amazing than visiting these geological wonders is imaging how they were created.

Think your travel partner is wearing on you? Imagine how these caverns are formed. Sea caves are extreme examples of erosion, vast caverns created by millions of years of waves wearing on rock.

Caves that are near to the waterline are geologically younger. Caves that are older by many millennia, may have been formed when the earth was completely different and the ocean was higher. Those at sea level tend to be worthwhile stops on any adventure.

These are five unreal sea caves around the world:

Any trip to the Inner Hebrides of Scotland is already an adventure. A pilgrimage to Fingal’s Cave comes highly recommended. Of similar structure to the Giant’s Causeway in Northern Ireland, Fingal’s is formed of hexagonally jointed basalt columns within a lava flow.

Fingal’s can be visited by boarding a sighting boat out of one of several local Scottish towns. If conditions permit, some tours allow you to get off the boat and hike to the cave. It is named for Fingal, the main character of an epic 1762 poem by James Macpherson by the same name.

When you talk about visual spectacles, the Blue Grotto, aka Grotta Azzurra, is certainly something special.

On the island of Capri, not far from Naples it’s an interesting phenomenon where sunlight passes through an opening underwater, leaving the water glowing blue.

As long as the Tyrrhenian Sea is calm, you enter the cave on a guided rowboat tour. Unfortunately, you have to resist the urge to dive into the cerulean blue. There’s no swimming in the grotto.

No need to leave the Continental U.S. for this one, or Southern California for locals or regular visitors. The Seven Caves of La Jolla are south of La Jolla Shores Park and just east of La Jolla Cove, carved into a sandstone sea cliff that dates back 75 million years.

Part of the La Jolla ecological reserve, they are named White Lady, Little Sister, Shopping Cart, Sea Surprise, Arch Cave, Sunny Jim Cave and The Clam. Only one can be visited by foot via the Cave Store, which has a man-made tunnel to Sunny Jim. The rest have to be accessed by kayak and there are plenty of local outfitters that offer tours.

Barbadians or Bajans called the sea anemones “animal flowers,” which when you think about it, is a great description. This Caribbean cave is only accessible by land, and a guide takes you down a tunnel where you can wade and swim in the pools looking out the cave to the sea.

Some days, crashing swell washes water into the cavern that runs through the pools in ripples and you can explore the different colors caused by oxidation. There’s a sightseeing overlook and restaurant here as well.

As if New Zealand wasn’t already the most adventurous and scenic place in the world, it has to go and have sea caves too. The sea caves on the Coromandel Peninsula (North Island, New Zealand) are very near to the famed Cathedral Cove, a famed rock formation, but not a cave by definition.

Orua Cave, a huge volcanic cavern, is just one part of this amazing region that you can visit on a boat tour along with the islands and cove, year round.

