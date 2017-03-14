5 best transient jobs for traveling millennials





So you saved up some dough for your dream trip surfing around Bali for a couple of months. Or snowboarding in Japan. Or trekking the circuits around Nepal, based out of Kathmandu.

You get there, you’re having the time of your life — but son of a gun, that money is dwindling a lot faster than you thought. What gives?

If only there were a way to make some cash abroad to keep the gig going …

The following jobs aren’t going to earn you six figures or anything, but with a little willpower, they could snag you that extra income to keep the dream alive. Can you do one or more of the following?

English teacher

Doesn’t have to be English. Could be French, German, Arabic, whatever, but folks do love to learn a new language, especially from a native speaker — including local families wanting to educate their children.

You might not be a professor at UC Berkley, but your potential students know that, so no pressure. Post a flyer — preferably the kind with the slips of contact info you can tear off the bottom — outside a supermarket, guarantee some progress and you might be making enough to cover rent. That, or trade the lessons for room and board; ain’t nothing wrong with a little bartering.

Yoga instructor

Sure, we’ve all had an ex-girlfriend or -boyfriend who, after the breakup, moved to Costa Rica to teach yoga or get certified to instruct. It’s become a bit of a cliché, really.

But here’s the thing: Many travelers want to go to a yoga class abroad. Why? Because it’s good for you and makes you feel healthy afterward. So, if you’re certified or have some real experience, perhaps you can teach at someone’s studio, or just freelance your own gig.

Au pair

Nannies, mannies, call them what you will. Folks traveling abroad with their kids want to get the heck away from them now and then. That’s where you come in.

Know how to change a diaper? Don’t mind a little crying? Have more than one of the songs from Disney’s “Frozen” or “Moana” memorized? Figure out where the family-friendly hotels are in the zone where you’re staying and post a flyer that doesn’t make you look creepy.

Parents are willing to pay a pretty penny for some peace and quiet.

WWOOFer

A WWOOFer might sound like a dog-walking job, but au contraire. World Wide Opportunities on Organic Farms (WWOOF) is a global organization that takes in traveling volunteers willing to work for their room and board. While there are varying levels of trade, you’re pretty much farming a certain amount of hours a week for free meals and a bed.

In a place like Hawaii, for instance, there are 300 WWOOF locations (farms) across five different islands. Feel like eating something abroad that you know was planted ethically? Boom.

Web designer

Sure, you need some previous experience in this field — probably some actual schooling — but you’d be surprised by how many folks abroad want to create a website. Which is precisely where you and your basic-coding expertise come in.

Find a café with Wi-Fi, tack a notice to the corkboard, post up and just tell your new clients to find you there. Figuring out a rate close to what you’d make at home in a place like Laos, however, is on you.

