



In a male-dominated sport, there’s something to be said about having a tribe of women to hit the water with. And if you’re anything like us, your list of must-visit surf destinations is constantly growing.

Created by women for women, these five retreats have something for females from all walks of life. Whether you’re atraveling solo or with fellow lady sliders, these programs have it all – beachfront accommodations, healthy meals and, of course, waves.

Pura Vida Adventures

Founded in 2004, Pura Vida Adventures, Costa Rica is an all-women’s surf and yoga retreat located in picturesque Santa Teresa, Costa Rica. In translation, pura vida means “good life” or “simple life,” and Santa Teresa has no short supply of good vibes. Located on the Nicoya Peninsula, Santa Teresa began as a remote fishing village but now draws visitors from around the world due to its warm water and world-class surf.

Pura Vida Adventures is open to women of all ages and abilities and provides all-inclusive seven-day, six-night retreats, which include day trips to secret surf spots, daily surf lessons from expert coaching staff, video analysis, daily yoga classes in an oceanfront studio, a therapeutic massage and three healthy, gourmet meals each day. After a full day of surfing and yoga, retire to the Hotel Tropico Latino, a beautiful, beachfront resort located steps from the sand.

With 14 trips annually to choose from, Pura Vida Adventures has a life-changing trip available to fit any schedule.

Prices starting at $2,895 per week.

Las Olas

Founded in 1997, Las Olas has been connecting women to the ocean and to fellow female surfers for the past 21 years. Nestled between the beach and the plaza in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Las Olas is in an ideal location for a quick surf trip.

Retreats run February through May and include six days and five nights in paradise. Each day begins and ends with yoga, and include surf lessons from expert female instructors sandwiched in between. Instructors have developed a holistic approach to teaching that incorporates each individual’s goals, fears and relationship with the ocean for a personalized lesson.

In addition to yoga and surfing, each retreat offers transportation to and from the airport, waterfront accommodations, a therapeutic massage, unlimited surfboard use, daily breakfast on the beach and personal development workshops.

Prices starting at $2,995 per week.

Kelea Surf Spa

Founded in 2000, Kelea Surf Spa combines a passion for the ocean, healthy living, adventure, exploring and being active in nature into one life-changing retreat. Named after Kelea, the Hawaiian chiefess who resigned her royal status in exchange for a life of living on the ocean and surfing, Kelea Surf Spa strives to lure women away from their stressful, everyday lives and into the surf. Combining the best of both worlds, Kelea offers retreats both on Oahu, Hawaii and in Costa Rica.

Whether you’re an experienced surfer or it’s your first time in the water, within the span of a week, you’ll learn surfing basics, turning techniques, ocean awareness, surf safety, wave selection, surf etiquette and much more. In addition to surfing, you’ll have a chance to partake in two relaxing yoga sessions as well as one full-body massage.

In Costa Rica, stay in one of seven cabanas at the Ritmo Tropical Hotel in Playa Carmen. In Hawaii, experience a true surf house equipped with hammocks, a ping-pong table and a breathtaking garden, all within walking distance to some of the best surfing and snorkeling on the island.

Prices starting at $1,795 per week.

Surf with Amigas

Surf with Amigas believes surfing, yoga and adventure are the perfect combination to align body and mind. Through all-inclusive retreats, the female-led team pulls together the gentle movement, stretches and breathing techniques of yoga with the thrill of surfing and adventure travel (think waterfall hikes, jungle ziplines and being immersed in local food and culture). In an effort to have something for everyone, the retreats allow you to customize your experience based on surfing style and experience level with locations in northern and southern Costa Rica, and the northern Pacific coast of Nicaragua.

Instructors are experienced and prioritize getting you comfortable in the waves and equipped with the tools needed to become a better surfer. Lessons include one-on-one assistance in the water, classroom sessions and video coaching. In addition to surfing, every retreat includes a two-way airport shuttle, beachside accommodations, all meals, daily yoga classes, unlimited surfboard use and a video of your trip.

Surf with Amigas strongly believes in giving back to local communities and in an effort to do so they support organizations that fund education, women in sports and sea turtle conservation – so you can feel good knowing you are surfing for a cause.

Prices starting at $1,800 per week.

SwellWomen

In 2003, surfer and yogi Lulu Agan decided it was time to combine her passions of surfing, yoga, cooking and wellness into one epic and life-transforming experience. She created a retreat where every detail was taken care of – all that’s left to worry about is the sun, surf, and sand between your toes.

In an effort to attract and satisfy guests from all corners of the globe, SwellWomen offers retreats in Hawaii, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Sri Lanka and Indonesia. In addition to weeklong retreats, SwellWomen also offers mini retreats for those on a tighter schedule (as well as snow trips for those that prefer skiing/snowboarding).

Accommodations and offerings vary based on location, but a typical retreat includes beachfront accommodations, surf instruction from expert staff, a massage, fresh-cooked meals, a swag bag and one professional photo shoot. Each location is unique and you’ll also have the opportunity to standup paddle, snorkel, bike, or embark on a sunset catamaran cruise.

Prices starting at $3,325 per week.

