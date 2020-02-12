5 of the Most Scenic Trail Runs in Yosemite National Park

Four Mile Trail

Though the trail is named four mile trail, be prepared for your GPS to show a bit more (it’s roughly 4.8 miles one way.) Many people choose to start from Glacier Point and hike the mostly downhill trail to the bottom of the valley. Those who love a challenge are more than welcome to start from the bottom and work their way up. Either way, you’ll be rewarded with some of the most stunning views of El Capitan, Yosemite Falls, Half Dome and of course, the valley itself. If you choose to run one-way, be sure to have your transportation worked out ahead of time. It’s easiest to have a friend pick you up once you are done. If that’s not an option, there are also buses that run to and from here but make sure to read the fine print and know the details before you go – otherwise, it could end up being a very long run for you back to your vehicle.

