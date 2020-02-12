5 of the Most Scenic Trail Runs in Yosemite National Park

Know Before You Go

– Check to make sure park roads and trails are open. Tioga Road closes around November and often doesn’t open up until late spring.

– Stay on the trail. Cutting switchbacks causes erosion and can also be dangerous.

– Parking in Yosemite can be a headache so when possible, either run to the trailhead as a warmup, hop on one of the shuttles or go early before the parking spots are taken.

– This is bear and mountain lion country. Be aware and know what to do ahead of time in case you run across either.

– Take a trail map and navigational tools with you. Do not rely on your cell phone for navigation as many areas do not have good reception.

– There are often wildfires in Yosemite. Use common sense and avoid areas that are on fire and or that are heavy with smoke.

Erin McGrady and Caroline Whatley are based in Asheville, North Carolina, but are currently traveling the country in their van. You can follow along with their adventures at Authentic Asheville.

