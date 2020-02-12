5 of the Most Scenic Trail Runs in Yosemite National Park

Mariposa Grove

No trail running adventure in Yosemite National Park is complete without logging some miles in and under the Giant Sequoias in Mariposa Grove. There are more than 500 mature trees in this area including the Bachelor and Three Graces, the Grizzly Giant and the California Tunnel Tree. To see each of these trees, run the Grizzly Giant Loop which is about 2 miles round trip. If you want to extend your run, at the California Tunnel Tree, take the spur that connects you to the Mariposa Grove Trail and continue on to Wawona Point. The Mariposa Grove Trail is about 7 miles total but if that still isn’t enough, hop on the Guardian’s Loop Trail for additional miles.

