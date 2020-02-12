5 of the Most Scenic Trail Runs in Yosemite National Park

Olmsted Point to Tenaya Lake

Sure, you could park at Tenaya Lake and see the views from the road, but we recommend parking at Olmsted Point, taking in the spectacular views of Half Dome and then running to the lake. The footing can be super technical in spots and picking your way across the trail will slow your pace down significantly, but there are enough runnable sections for you to turn your brain off and just let go. About half-way to the lake you’ll run through a small but beautiful meadow that turns a golden color during the fall.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!