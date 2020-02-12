5 of the Most Scenic Trail Runs in Yosemite National Park

Tuolumne Meadows

If you’ve got two runs in your legs, continue on past Tenaya Lake (either in your vehicle along Tioga Road or via shuttle bus) or on your own two feet via the PCT and John Muir Trail to Parsons Memorial Lodge and Soda Springs. If you choose to drive, park at the Lembert Dome Parking Area. The run is fairly flat, easy and short – it’s only about 1.5 miles out and back. It takes you past the spot where, in 1889, John Muir and Robert Underwood Johnson discussed how to protect the land that became Yosemite National Park. Look for a small NPS sign that marks the spot. It gave us goosebumps standing there; it’s definitely worth checking out. Note: You won’t find the lodge or the springs on the free map they give you at any visitor center so do your research before you go and carry a more detailed map.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!