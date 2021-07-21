When it comes to life’s greatest pleasures, whiskey and travel sit pretty high up on the list. If you’re ever looking for a surefire way to elevate a vacation, just try weaving a distillery tour or whiskey tasting into the itinerary. But while visiting a distillery and sampling the goods is always a fun time, leaving the distillery is not such a blast. Thankfully, there are a handful of them that actually want you to hang around long after the speakers have blared “Closing Time” by Semisonic. That’s right, some whiskey distilleries will let you stay over.

There’s a rising trend of distilleries tiptoeing into the lodging game and letting whiskey lovers spend the night. From on-site suites to adjoining hotels, they’re providing the perfect home away from home. Whether you’re looking for a unique overnight stay or an extended booze-fueled getaway, add these distilleries to your radar.

1. Journeyman Distillery

Where it is: Three Oaks, Michigan

Why you should go: People say you can taste the passion infused into every bottle of whiskey produced by Journeyman Distillery. The operation is the brainchild of founder Bill Welter, who developed his passion for whiskey while living in Scotland and learned the art of distilling in Tasmania, Australia. Situated in the quaint village of Three Oaks, Michigan, this celebrated distillery is housed within the historic Featherbone Factory (which, in previous lives, was used to manufacture buggy whips and feather corsets). Various expressions reflect the building’s past, like their Last Feather Rye and Buggy Whip Wheat Whiskey. Distillery Tours include 11 spirits and last an hour, while the Distiller’s Tour includes four additional barrel samples and takes about 90 minutes to complete. After, grab a bite at the adjacent Staymaker restaurant or play a round of golf at Welter’s Folly, a 30,000-square-foot, 18-hole course behind the facility.

When you’re ready to call it a night, head up to the Flat at Journeyman Distillery, a spacious loft-style apartment within the Featherbone Factory complex that includes five bedrooms and sleeps up to 18 guests.

2. Marble Distilling Co.

Where it is: Carbondale, Colorado

Why you should go: There are lots of reasons to make a trip to Colorado’s Marble Distilling Co. Located just 30 miles from Aspen, the picture-perfect town of Carbondale offers a year-round hub for adventure seekers, with activities ranging from skiing and snowboarding in the winter to hiking and whitewater rafting in the summer. A pioneer in sustainability, Marble Distilling Co. only uses locally sourced grains, and all stillage is sent off to local ranchers. This zero-waste craft distillery even developed an innovative method to capture and reuse the water and heat generated during the distilling process, which ultimately allows them to save more than four million gallons of water each year. In addition to whiskey, the Marble team also cranks out vodka, gingercello, and even coffee liquor.

The Distillery Inn is housed within the working distillery and features five luxury suites, complete with state-of-the-art furnishings, fireplaces, and sweeping views of Mount Sopris.

3. Glenora Inn & Distillery

Where it is: Nova Scotia, Canada

Why you should go: The story of Glenora Inn & Distillery begins back in the early 1800s when Scottish immigrants first began flocking to scenic Cape Breton Island. Found at the eastern end of Nova Scotia, the island’s rugged beauty reminded settlers of the Scottish Highlands. They brought the tradition of making whiskey with them. Generations later, Glenora Distillery was constructed in 1990, marking North America’s first single malt whiskey distillery. Today, visitors can join guided tours from May through October or arrange private tastings, drawing samples directly from the barrel.

For an extended stay, guests can choose between an impressive range of accommodations, including the main inn (with nine charming rooms); Brookside (a newer building featuring eight guest rooms); Glenora Lodge (comprising five traditional rooms); or one of the six self-contained log chalets nestled in the mountainside.

4. Brush Creek Distillery

Where it is: Saratoga, Wyoming

Why you should go: Brush Creek Distillery fully captures the true spirit of the American West. Surrounded by majestic mountains, relaxing hot springs, and sprawling cattle ranches, Saratoga offers visitors a breath of fresh air. This small-batch distillery first opened its doors in 2019, set within the one-of-a-kind, world-class epicurean center of Brush Creek Ranch. The brick and mortar distillery utilizes a range of natural resources from the grounds. That includes certified-organic greenhouse botanicals, fresh-mountain water, and other ranch-foraged ingredients. In addition to their Brush Creek Straight Bourbon, the team also produces rye, vodka, and gin. There’s basically something for every palate.

After exploring the distillery, spirit-lovers can stay at Brush Creek Ranch in one of three lodging properties: The Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch, Magee Homestead (a Relais & Châteaux property), or French Creek Sportsmen’s Club, a private sporting paradise.

5. Tarnished Truth Distilling Company

Where it is: Virginia Beach, Virginia

Why you should go: If Virginia is for lovers, then Virginia Beach is for whiskey lovers. And locals aren’t lying when they sing the praises of Tarnished Truth Distilling Company. The distillery was started in 2010 by native Virginians Andrew Yancey and Josh Canada. The team uses new methods and time-honored techniques to create their renowned portfolio of award-winning bourbon, rye, vodka, gin, and also other specialty spirits. During a tour, brush up on Virginia’s rich distilling legacy, which dates back to the 17th century. Then enjoy a dram while soaking in the rustic ambiance of the adjacent Hunt Room tavern.

Meanwhile, the distillery itself is tucked away within the former laundry room of the iconic Cavalier Hotel. The lavish property has a long history of welcoming famous guests, including Frank Sinatra, Elizabeth Taylor, and F. Scott Fitzgerald. First opened in 1927, the legendary hotel boasts 62 guest rooms and 23 suites. It recently underwent a massive four-year renovation, clocking in just shy of $85 million.

