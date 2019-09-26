With steamy temperatures lingering well into September and the first frost coming, on average, two weeks later than normal, what used to be a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it season is now sticking around for a little longer. Good thing, ‘cus we’ve got quite a few fall weekend trip ideas.

Sure, most fall travel revolves around leaf peeping—but that doesn’t limit you to New England.

There are beautiful places all over the country to check out the fiery colors of fall, from the tip of Wisconsin all the way down to Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley. Float above the trees in a hot air balloon. Bomb down thrilling descents on a mountain bike. Or go classic and hike your way through some of the most scenic parts of America.

For those of you who aren’t into fall foliage, you can hold on to summer at southern beaches, or get a head start on winter activities up in the mountains.

Take a look at our 50 favorite fall weekend trip ideas. These destinations make for the perfect getaway.

