1. Martha’s Vineyard, MA

Why go: Thanks to the departure of summer tourists and the lingering warm weather, September is one of the best times to experience MV. In August, Cape Air announced that it will now be offering year-round service between New York’s JFK and MVY airport, making it easier than ever for New Yorkers to escape to the Cape.

Where to stay: The Harbor View Hotel, a five-minute walk from the quintessential New England village of Edgartown, opened in 1891. This summer, it completed a multi-million dollar renovation. Explore the island’s trails with a complimentary bike from the hotel, then refuel with meals made from fresh fall harvests at Bettini Restaurant and Roxana Bar.