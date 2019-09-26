2. Denver, CO

Why go: From Oct. 3–5, 800 brewers will serve up more than 4,000 beers at Denver’s Great American Beer Festival—the largest beer festival in the United States. This year’s is expected to be the largest to date, with 62,000 attendees. But even if you don’t make it that weekend, the city is home to 81 breweries that are open year-round.

Where to stay: Located just steps from the Denver Art Museum, The ART is as much a cultural experience as it is a hotel. Throughout the building, there are over 50 contemporary art pieces, from custom light installations to contemporary pieces put together by former Denver Art Museum curator Dianne Vanderlip.