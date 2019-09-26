3. New York, NY

Why go: After a summer of stifling city heat, fall breathes new life into the Big Apple. Enjoy the New York Film Festival and countless street fairs. You’ll even notice the slightest lull in tourists at the city’s most popular spots before the holiday season kicks off with the Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Where to stay: Escape the city without going very far for a glamping retreat on Governors Island. Collective Retreats just debuted its Outlook Shelters, which are available to rent through Oct. 31. The 400-square-foot units—the only non-tented lodging available on the property—has two private decks that offer stunning views of the city skyline.