4. Crested Butte, CO

Why go: There’s no shortage of fall foliage in Colorado, but Crested Butte—a four-hour drive from Denver—stands out among the Rocky Mountain forests. The town itself sits at the end of Kebler Pass Road, where you’ll find Colorado’s largest aspen grove. In the fall, you can ogle the spectacular shades of yellow while fly-fishing, mountain biking, rock climbing, and hiking.

Where to stay: Before its reinvention as a rental property, Scarp Ridge Lodge was a Croatian saloon where miners drank and danced during the silver mining heyday. It still looks like something out of the Wild West, but has modern amenities like a fully stocked kitchen and pantry, flatscreen TVs, and a sauna.