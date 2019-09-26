5. Greenough, MT

Why go: Leaf peeping from the roads of New England is so predictable, but a road trip through Big Sky country feels new. Take the 49-mile Pioneer Mountains Scenic Byway in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest or the 68-mile Beartooth Highway through southwest Montana for a whole different take on fall foliage.

Where to stay: Post up at The Resort at Paws Up—a luxury ranch set on a 37,000-acre working cattle ranch in western Montana. Their six safari-style tented camps are open through mid-October (dedicated camping butler included). You can fly-fish on the Blackfoot River, ride horses through the Tamarack Trees, or float around in a hot air balloon when you’re not glamping.