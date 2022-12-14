It’s almost been a while since terms like “social distancing” and “quarantine pods” entered our lexicon. And although it’s impossible to tally exactly how many family reunions, destination weddings, and work trips were canceled due to COVID-19, it’s safe to say 2020 was the worst year for global tourism in modern history (confirmed by the United Nations World Tourism Organization). After stay-at-home orders, travel restrictions, and months of working from home, it’s no surprise there’s some serious pent-up travel demand in the months that followed. And if you find yourself lusting over the idea of your next getaway, you’re certainly not alone. Luckily, the country is jam-packed with truly spectacular Airbnbs.

The popular online marketplace for vacation rentals and experiences just released a compilation of the most wishlisted properties in each state. From quaint farm stays to over-the-top treehouses, these are among the most popular Airbnbs in America. Stoke your wanderlust.

The 50 Most Wishlisted Airbnbs in Every State

Location: Fairhope, AL

Why it’s great: Aside from the fact you get a castle all to yourself, you’re also nestled against protected park land and just steps away from charming downtown Fairhope, known for its vibrant collection of art galleries, eclectic boutiques, seafood restaurants, sprawling parks, and more.

Location: Fairbanks, AK

Why it’s great: You’ll get a taste of frontier life—complete with an authentic Alaskan outhouse—and have access to winding woodland trails, wildlife viewing experiences, and unobstructed views of the northern lights (depending on when you visit).

Location: Cameron, AZ

Why it’s great: This one-room earth abode is tucked away on a grandmother’s summer sheep farm and offers a true off-the-grid stay in a secluded corner of the Western Navajo Nation. When it comes to unusual Airbnbs, this one takes the cake.

Location: Mountain View, AR

Why it’s great: A real-life version of the ultimate treehouse you always dreamed of as a kid, this rustic retreat is perched above the Ozark Forest and comes with plenty of perks, including a hammock, firepit, Jacuzzi tub, king-size bed, and so much more.

Location: Topanga Canyon, CA

Why it’s great: Channel your inner Jack Sparrow at this larger-than-life hideaway, brimming with quirky curiosities ranging from hand-carved tiki statues and totem poles to dinosaur fossils and a seashell-encrusted outdoor soaking tub.

Location: Carbondale, CO

Why it’s great: Built in 1971, this cabin in the sky is attached to four 100-foot spruce trees and sits 25 feet off the ground, offering unobstructed views of Cattle Creek and endless stargazing opportunities.

Location: Bethlehem, CT

Why it’s great: Completely unplugged (note: without electricity, heat, or air conditioning), you can treat yourself to a true digital detox while enjoying the soothing effects of mother nature—and make sure to ask for a private tour of host Robert’s 65-acre organic farm.

Location: Milton, DE

Why it’s great: Perfect for trendsetters, this cozy space is small but mighty and provides an airy escape away from it all (plus, it’ll give you an excuse to finally jump on the tiny house trend).

Location: Geneva, FL

Why it’s great: You’ll get to ride in a tree trunk elevator to enter this one-of-a-kind treehouse-yurt hybrid, and you can arrange tons of cool add-on experiences, like embarking on a horseback adventure or learning how to milk a Pygmy goat.

Location: Atlanta, GA

Why it’s great: Let’s just say it’s no accident this listing was crowned Airbnb’s No.1 most wishlisted property in the world.

Location: Kailua-Kona, HI

Why it’s great: In addition to the panoramic ocean views overlooking Hawaii’s Big Island, this stunning space looks like a treehouse and a luxury hotel room had a baby.

Location: Boise, ID

Why it’s great: Because when the opportunity to sleep in a gigantic, 6-ton potato presents itself, you just do it. Airbnbs like this doesn’t come around often.

Location: Normal, IL

Why it’s great: Surrounded by rural Illinois farmland, this property is as American as apple pie and has been restored to its former 1865 glory.

Location: Nashville, IN

Why it’s great: You’ll never get bored in this massive 2,500-square-foot renovated 20th-century barn, thanks to its pool table, hot tub, wet bar, firepit, and flat screen TV.

Location: Bayard, IA

Why it’s great: Encompassed by the wilderness of Whiterock Conservancy, this six-bedroom, four-bathroom log cabin has enough space to accommodate your entire quaranteam, and is close to hiking trails, golf courses, and other outdoor adventures.

Location: Tonganoxie, KS

Why it’s great: An actual breath of fresh air, this newly renovated hideout is tucked away on 15 wooded acres and offers axe throwing, two ponds, meditation areas, nature trails, and a stone labyrinth (plus it’s just $81 per night).

Location: Stanton, KY

Why it’s great: This custom-built treehouse is one of the few rental properties in the Red River Gorge that’s also conveniently located within Natural Bridge State Resort Park—not to mention the jaw-dropping sunsets and mountain vistas.

Location: New Orleans, LA

Why it’s great: Undeniably cool, this renovated 19th-century New Orleans firehouse is one of the city’s most unique Airbnb listings and is located just a few blocks from the world-famous French Quarter.

Location: Sanford, ME

Why it’s great: Part of the larger Litchfield Retreat, this 350-square-foot sustainable escape was constructed using recycled and reclaimed materials, operates on wind-sourced energy, and is completely carbon neutral.

Location: Lusby, MD

Why it’s great: Cove Point Lighthouse is the oldest continuously operating lighthouse in Maryland, dating back to 1828, and offers a quintessential New England escape (plus you’ll earn some karma points since a portion of all rental fees benefit an endowment set up for the structure’s continued upkeep).

Location: Ashfield, MA

Why it’s great: This no-frills, screened-in cabin doesn’t have walls or Wi-Fi, but it does give you the opportunity to unwind while connecting with nature.

Location: Indian River, MI

Why it’s great: As if it were built specifically for your Instagram, this midnight-black A-frame cabin is picture perfect in every way and effortlessly blends rustic design with thoughtful, modern touches.

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Why it’s great: As enchanting as it is beguiling, the entire house is bathed in hand-painted murals and covered in rocks, making you feel as if you’ve traveled into another world.

Location: Waveland, MS

Why it’s great: If you mixed one part secluded treehouse with one part coastal-chic vacation home, you would get this epic listing, conveniently located blocks from the beach and just minutes from the region’s artsy downtown district.

Location: Galena, MO

Why it’s great: This spaceship-inspired sanctum might look like it flew in from outer space, but the retro interior gives away its 1970s roots. Eccentric Airbnbs like this should be on your radar.

Location: Columbia Fall, MT

Why it’s great: Located just 30 minutes from Glacier National Park, this lavish two-story treehouse boasts two spacious decks and has been featured on HGTV and DIY Network, as well as in Outside Magazine.

Location: Plattsmouth, NE

Why it’s great: Ideal for indolent travelers who still want the camping experience, this 12-by-14-foot canvas platform tent overlooks a lush vineyard and comes with all the furnishings you’d need for a relaxing change of scenery.

Location: Sandy Valley, NV

Why it’s great: Nestled in the Mojave Desert about an hour from Las Vegas, The Peacock sits on a working dude ranch that offers horseback riding, cattle drives, and the occasional rodeo.

Location: Conway, NH

Why it’s great: Yet another treehouse, this listing is pretty bare bones but downright charming with its icebox, double-burner cook stove, and standalone outhouse.

Location: Glenwood, NJ

Why it’s great: You certainly won’t be roughing it in this impeccably designed farmhouse, complete with a state-of-the-art kitchen, game room, library, two fireplaces, and Sonos speakers throughout—but be prepared to shell out the $1,300 per night fee.

Location: Santa Fe, NM

Why it’s great: This peach two-story guesthouse makes a statement set against the towering pines. Its airy interior and contemporary furnishings will make you feel right at home in the heart of Santa Fe.

Location: Willow, NY

Why it’s great: There’s some stiff competition in New York, but this incredible hideaway (designed by Antony Gibbon) leads the way with its sleek aesthetic and idyllic location, hovering above a swimmable pond near the town of Woodstock.

Location: Old Fort, NC

Why it’s great: You’ll need to cross a swinging bridge to check in to this lofty, luxurious cottage, tucked back on a 14-acre private parcel.

Location: Dismarck, ND

Why it’s great: There’s an effortlessly cool vibe in this industrial-chic two-bedroom home, marked by exposed brick, wooden beams, chain-suspended bunk beds, chalkboard walls, and secret room hidden behind an inconspicuous bookshelf.

Location: Dundee, OH

Why it’s great: Set high up in the trees, The Box is a repurposed shipping container and provides a quiet reprieve in this rural corner of Ohio.

Location: Clayton, OK

Why it’s great: As if it were ripped from the pages of a design magazine, this three-story cabin features sweeping mountain views, extensive hiking trails, and lake access for fishing and kayaking.

Location: Cave Junction, OR

Why it’s great: Sitting nearly 50 feet off the ground, Majestree is a sight to behold, with its three-tiered concentric design and convenient location near Oregon Caves National Monument, Redwood National Forest, and the striking Oregon coast. This is the end all be all of Airbnbs.

Location: Lackawaxen, PA

Why it’s great: Follow a flagstone path up to your storybook chalet, complete with a wood-burning fireplace, full kitchen, and three beautifully appointed bedrooms.

Location: Saunderstown, RI

Why it’s great: This quintessential barn house sits on a peaceful farm (sandwiched between Newport and Narragansett) and comes with added perks like bikes, beach chairs, and Boogie Boards to enjoy a rejuvenating seaside escapade.

Location: Charleston, SC

Why it’s great: The only houseboat to make an appearance on this list, the Pirate’s Life stay-aboard is both nautical and nice, and is one of three unique floating Airbnb listings docked in the Holy City.

Location: Deadwood, SD

Why it’s great: You’ll be within driving distance to South Dakota’s top tourist attractions (like Sturgis and Rapid City) when you stay at this expansive-yet-cozy cabin designed circa 1910.

Location: Nashville, TN

Why it’s great: If you’re in search of an unforgettable stay in Music City, look no further than this magical tiny cottage, which was designed and built by the hosts and has been featured by the likes of Travel + Leisure, House Beautiful, and Southern Living.

Location: Dallas, TX

Why it’s great: Blending Bauhaus contemporary design with warm, rustic style, this handcrafted home gets flooded with natural light that filters through the surrounding Japanese maples.

Location: Park City, UT

Why it’s great: A perfect basecamp for any outdoor adventure, this listing is perched 8,000 feet above sea level and is only accessible by 4×4/AWD vehicles that can traverse miles of dirt- and snow-covered roads—but it’s well worth the perilous pilgrimage.

Location: Brookline, VT

Why it’s great: Become one with nature in this handmade, open-air cabin (which is nestled in a forested grove of a flower farm) and get your heart racing while trekking, cycling, canoeing, or swimming nearby.

Location: Independence, VA

Why it’s great: Because when else will you have the chance to sleep in a converted 1950’s dairy barn silo?

Location: Orondo, WA

Why it’s great: You’ll feel like a real-life hobbit after checking-in to this Tolkien-inspired dwelling built directly into the rolling hills of the Columbia River Gorge mountainside.

Location: Mathias, WV

Why it’s great: This customized tiny house, completed in 2019, sits within a sprawling private forest and is perfect for boaters looking to cruise in nearby Trout Pond.

Location: Fall Creek, WI

Why it’s great: After countless Zoom meetings and non-stop doomscrolling, this quaint and customized tiny cabin provides a chance to unplug and recharge without sacrificing the comforts of home.

Locaion: Powell, WY

Why it’s great: Incorporating traditional Japanese design throughout, guests can look forward to a tranquil retreat that boasts a dry sauna, spacious front deck, and unobstructed vistas overlooking the Big Horn Basin.

