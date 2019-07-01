50 Weekend Trip Ideas for an Unforgettable Summer Vacation

The best part about summer vacation is that you typically don’t have to travel too far within the U.S. for warm temps and maybe a nice, cool body of water. The downside is that pretty much everyone in your area tends to have the same idea when it comes to weekend getaways, so the best spots can be pricey and overcrowded.

Whether you’re looking to splurge with a cross-country trip or stick closer to home, there are all kinds of summer adventures to be had across North America, from mountain biking the trails of Northwest Arkansas to golfing on the barrier islands of Georgia.

Max out your summer Fridays with these 50 summer vacation destinations for 2019.