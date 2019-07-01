50 Weekend Trip Ideas for an Unforgettable Summer Vacation

14. Bluffton, SC Get More Info

Why go: South Carolina low country is a subtropical stretch of coastline that extends 100 miles from Charleston to Savannah. Bluffton falls 30 minutes from Savannah and two hours from Charleston, and is situated right on the May River, home to bottlenose dolphins, bald eagles, and tons of oysters.

Where to stay: Montage Palmetto Bluff is located within a 20,000 acre property and surrounded by 32 miles of riverfront (you might be able to spot dolphins in the May River from the property’s numerous Southern porches). It has a huge network of trails, a canoe club and shooting club, an equestrian center, and a Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course.