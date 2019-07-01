50 Weekend Trip Ideas for an Unforgettable Summer Vacation

26. Carmel Valley, CA Get More Info

Why go: Take a two-hour drive south of San Francisco and you’ll wind up in the charming Carmel Valley (plenty of airlines also fly directly into the nearby Monterey County Airport). The area is one of California’s largest-growing regions, with plenty of vineyards and tasting rooms strewn across the 99 miles of coastline and rolling hills.

Where to stay: Not only does the Quail Lodge & Golf Club have an award-winning 18-hole Robert Muir Graves-designed golf course, it also caters directly to car enthusiasts in town for Monterey Car Week, a 10-day auto event in August. Guests who book the Quail Moto Rally Experience can drive cars from one of the largest selections of luxury vehicles along California’s Central Coast.